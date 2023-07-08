Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with an OBP of .294, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .424.
- Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (56 of 88), with multiple hits 25 times (28.4%).
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (13.6%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this year (30 of 88), with two or more RBI nine times (10.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (46.6%), including five multi-run games (5.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.266
|AVG
|.238
|.309
|OBP
|.280
|.451
|SLG
|.398
|15
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|19
|34/11
|K/BB
|44/10
|10
|SB
|16
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Williams (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.79 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .185 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.