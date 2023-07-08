On Saturday, Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with an OBP of .294, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .424.

Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (56 of 88), with multiple hits 25 times (28.4%).

Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (13.6%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this year (30 of 88), with two or more RBI nine times (10.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (46.6%), including five multi-run games (5.7%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .266 AVG .238 .309 OBP .280 .451 SLG .398 15 XBH 16 7 HR 6 26 RBI 19 34/11 K/BB 44/10 10 SB 16

Guardians Pitching Rankings