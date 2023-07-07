On Friday, July 7, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (43-44) host Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (25-63) at Progressive Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+150). The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - CLE (2-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Daniel Lynch - KC (2-3, 4.14 ERA)

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 25 (58.1%) of those contests.

The Guardians have gone 6-6 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 3-1 record across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (29.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious seven times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Royals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

