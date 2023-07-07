How to Watch the Royals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians face Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Royals Player Props
|Guardians vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Royals Odds
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 76 home runs as a team.
- Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .369 this season.
- The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored 327 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Royals rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.23 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.442 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Daniel Lynch (2-3) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Lynch has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-1
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/3/2023
|Twins
|L 8-4
|Away
|Austin Cox
|Joe Ryan
|7/4/2023
|Twins
|L 9-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Kenta Maeda
|7/5/2023
|Twins
|L 5-0
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Pablo Lopez
|7/6/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Tanner Bibee
|7/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Aaron Civale
|7/8/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Gavin Williams
|7/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Shane Bieber
|7/14/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.