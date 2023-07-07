Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Kansas City Royals and starter Daniel Lynch on Friday at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+155). The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -190 +155 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Royals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 22, or 29.3%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a record of 7-21, a 25% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +155 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 41 of 88 chances this season.

The Royals are 8-7-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-31 12-32 13-24 12-38 18-44 7-18

