Friday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (43-44) and the Kansas City Royals (25-63) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Guardians coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM on July 7.

The Guardians will give the ball to Aaron Civale (2-2, 2.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Daniel Lynch (2-3, 4.14 ERA).

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 4, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Royals have won in 22, or 29.3%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win seven times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (327 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.23 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

