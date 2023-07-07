Michael Massey -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .216 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Massey has picked up a hit in 48.4% of his 62 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.1% of them.

In 6.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.2% of his games this year, Massey has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1%.

In 14 of 62 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .261 AVG .176 .343 OBP .213 .398 SLG .235 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 12 RBI 8 28/10 K/BB 34/4 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings