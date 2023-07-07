Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while hitting .191.

Isbel has had a hit in 17 of 34 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits five times (14.7%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

Isbel has driven in a run in eight games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine games this year (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .214 AVG .169 .254 OBP .210 .339 SLG .288 5 XBH 6 1 HR 0 7 RBI 2 11/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings