Jose Ramirez and Bobby Witt Jr. will be among the stars on display when the Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +170 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -210 +170 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Royals' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in three of those games).

Read More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 22, or 29.7%, of the 74 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 6-15 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of its 87 opportunities.

The Royals have posted a record of 8-7-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-31 12-31 13-24 12-37 18-43 7-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.