Thursday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (42-44) versus the Kansas City Royals (25-62) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on July 6.

The Guardians will give the nod to Tanner Bibee (5-2) against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (1-11).

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 4, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have gone 2-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (three of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Royals have come away with 22 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 6-15 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (326 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.24) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule