On Thursday, Nicky Lopez (hitting .280 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .226 with five doubles, three triples and 19 walks.

In 44.7% of his games this year (21 of 47), Lopez has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (10.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 47 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In seven games this season (14.9%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 23 .208 AVG .239 .400 OBP .308 .321 SLG .310 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 10/14 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 2

