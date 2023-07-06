MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 61 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .294.
- In 58.8% of his games this year (47 of 80), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Melendez has had an RBI in 19 games this season (23.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (32.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.201
|AVG
|.219
|.294
|OBP
|.294
|.344
|SLG
|.328
|12
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|47/21
|K/BB
|50/13
|1
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Bibee (5-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.46, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.