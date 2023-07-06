Maikel Garcia -- hitting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .296 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.

Garcia enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .526 with one homer.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 35 of 54 games this season (64.8%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (29.6%).

He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (5.6%).

In 40.7% of his games this season (22 of 54), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 24 .318 AVG .267 .364 OBP .326 .436 SLG .360 10 XBH 4 1 HR 2 14 RBI 7 23/8 K/BB 26/8 8 SB 5

