Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .191 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Isbel has gotten a hit in 17 of 34 games this season (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (14.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 34 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Isbel has driven in a run in eight games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 34 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.214
|AVG
|.169
|.254
|OBP
|.210
|.339
|SLG
|.288
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|2
|11/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 89 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Bibee (5-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.46, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
