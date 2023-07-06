Edward Olivares -- hitting .226 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is batting .250 with 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • Olivares has had a hit in 39 of 64 games this year (60.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (17.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in six games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 14 games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 35.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 31
.230 AVG .271
.270 OBP .339
.389 SLG .458
9 XBH 13
4 HR 2
9 RBI 6
22/4 K/BB 20/9
2 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 89 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 3.46 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
