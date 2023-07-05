MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.135 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .209 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.
- Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 58.2% of his games this year (46 of 79), with multiple hits 12 times (15.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 79), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (24.1%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (11.4%).
- In 26 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.201
|AVG
|.218
|.294
|OBP
|.295
|.344
|SLG
|.323
|12
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|47/21
|K/BB
|50/13
|1
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.57 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.0 per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.147 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth.
