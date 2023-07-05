The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.135 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .209 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.

Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 58.2% of his games this year (46 of 79), with multiple hits 12 times (15.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 79), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (24.1%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (11.4%).

In 26 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .201 AVG .218 .294 OBP .295 .344 SLG .323 12 XBH 10 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 47/21 K/BB 50/13 1 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings