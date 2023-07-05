Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on July 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .219 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

In 30 of 61 games this season (49.2%) Massey has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.6% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

Massey has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (24.6%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (8.2%).

In 14 of 61 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .261 AVG .182 .343 OBP .219 .398 SLG .242 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 12 RBI 8 28/10 K/BB 33/4 2 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings