Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Drew Waters (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .240 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Waters has picked up a hit in 58.6% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.1% of those games.
- In 10.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has driven in a run in eight games this season (27.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (34.5%), including four multi-run games (13.8%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.375
|OBP
|.226
|.429
|SLG
|.314
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|5
|15/4
|K/BB
|24/2
|2
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Lopez (4-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.24 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 26th in WHIP (1.147), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
