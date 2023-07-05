Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dairon Blanco -- batting .133 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on July 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is hitting .190 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.
- Blanco has had a base hit in seven of 13 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this year.
- Blanco has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|.182
|AVG
|.200
|.250
|OBP
|.273
|.318
|SLG
|.350
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|10/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|2
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.57 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 26th in WHIP (1.147), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.