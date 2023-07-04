Royals vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 4
Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (43-43) and the Kansas City Royals (25-60) at Target Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on July 4.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (1-5) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-8) will answer the bell for the Royals.
Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The Royals have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).
- The Royals have been victorious in 22, or 30.6%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Kansas City has a mark of 7-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (323 total).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.19 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 29
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
|June 30
|Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Alec Marsh vs Bobby Miller
|July 1
|Dodgers
|W 6-4
|Daniel Lynch vs Julio Urías
|July 2
|Dodgers
|W 9-1
|Brady Singer vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 3
|@ Twins
|L 8-4
|Austin Cox vs Joe Ryan
|July 4
|@ Twins
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Kenta Maeda
|July 5
|@ Twins
|-
|Alec Marsh vs Pablo Lopez
|July 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Tanner Bibee
|July 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Brady Singer vs Aaron Civale
|July 8
|@ Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Gavin Williams
|July 9
|@ Guardians
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
