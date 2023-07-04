Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (43-43) and the Kansas City Royals (25-60) at Target Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on July 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (1-5) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-8) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Royals have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Royals have been victorious in 22, or 30.6%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 7-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (323 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.19 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule