Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Nick Pratto -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Twins.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Pratto has gotten a hit in 38 of 59 games this year (64.4%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (22.0%).
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (10.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.8% of his games this year, Pratto has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 22 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.238
|AVG
|.284
|.357
|OBP
|.339
|.381
|SLG
|.451
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|11
|35/15
|K/BB
|51/8
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 6.23 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
