The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

  • Waters is hitting .240 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 58.6% of his 29 games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In eight games this year (27.6%), Waters has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 games this year (34.5%), including four multi-run games (13.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
.286 AVG .196
.375 OBP .226
.429 SLG .314
5 XBH 2
1 HR 2
6 RBI 5
15/4 K/BB 24/2
2 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 88 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • The Twins are sending Maeda (1-5) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.23, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.