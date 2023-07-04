Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Dairon Blanco (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is batting .205 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.
- Blanco has picked up a hit in seven games this year (58.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not homered in his 12 games this year.
- Blanco has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.182
|AVG
|.235
|.250
|OBP
|.316
|.318
|SLG
|.412
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|10/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|2
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Maeda (1-5) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .295 batting average against him.
