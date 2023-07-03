Joe Ryan will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins (42-43) on Monday, July 3 versus the Kansas City Royals (25-59), who will counter with Austin Cox. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Target Field.

The Twins have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+185). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (8-5, 3.44 ERA) vs Cox - KC (0-1, 2.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Royals and Twins matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+185) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $28.50 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.

The Twins have a record of 3-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (42.9% winning percentage).

Minnesota has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins have a 3-2 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 22 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Royals had a record of 5-5.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.