Monday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (42-43) and the Kansas City Royals (25-59) facing off at Target Field (on July 3) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Twins.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (8-5) to the mound, while Austin Cox (0-1) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Royals are 3-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (four of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Royals have come away with 22 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (319 total, 3.8 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule