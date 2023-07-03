Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Drew Waters -- with a slugging percentage of .639 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on July 3 at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .250 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Waters is batting .471 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Waters has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 28 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this year (28.6%), Waters has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.286
|AVG
|.213
|.375
|OBP
|.245
|.429
|SLG
|.340
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|5
|15/4
|K/BB
|22/2
|2
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Ryan (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.44 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (.972), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
