The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with two RBI against the Dodgers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has an OPS of .710, fueled by an OBP of .292 and a team-best slugging percentage of .417 this season.

In 52 of 83 games this season (62.7%) Witt Jr. has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).

He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 83), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 33.7% of his games this year (28 of 83), with more than one RBI eight times (9.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 38 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .266 AVG .231 .309 OBP .275 .451 SLG .381 15 XBH 13 7 HR 5 26 RBI 16 34/11 K/BB 39/9 10 SB 13

Twins Pitching Rankings