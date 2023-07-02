Nicky Lopez -- hitting .217 with five walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on July 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .214 with three doubles, three triples and 19 walks.

In 43.2% of his games this year (19 of 44), Lopez has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 44 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (20.5%), including four games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 21 .188 AVG .234 .400 OBP .310 .292 SLG .297 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 10/14 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 2

