The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .258 with 14 doubles, five home runs and 22 walks.

Pratto has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In five games this season, he has gone deep (8.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

Pratto has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (28.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (10.5%).

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year (21 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .238 AVG .278 .355 OBP .336 .386 SLG .423 9 XBH 10 3 HR 2 15 RBI 9 34/14 K/BB 49/8 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings