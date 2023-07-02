On Sunday, Kyle Isbel (.161 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .188.

Isbel has gotten a hit in 15 of 30 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (13.3%).

He has homered in one of 30 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season, Isbel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .192 AVG .184 .222 OBP .231 .327 SLG .306 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 7 RBI 2 11/1 K/BB 10/3 1 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings