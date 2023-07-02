Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Drew Waters -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, on July 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .237 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Waters will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 during his last outings.
- Waters has picked up a hit in 16 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (11.1%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this year (33.3%), including three multi-run games (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.261
|AVG
|.213
|.333
|OBP
|.245
|.391
|SLG
|.340
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|5
|14/3
|K/BB
|22/2
|2
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Gonsolin makes the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.30, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .177 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.