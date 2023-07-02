Drew Waters -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, on July 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .237 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Waters will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 during his last outings.

Waters has picked up a hit in 16 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (11.1%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Waters has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this year (33.3%), including three multi-run games (11.1%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .261 AVG .213 .333 OBP .245 .391 SLG .340 4 XBH 2 1 HR 2 5 RBI 5 14/3 K/BB 22/2 2 SB 1

