On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .417, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

In 13.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has an RBI in 27 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 46.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .263 AVG .231 .304 OBP .275 .450 SLG .381 15 XBH 13 7 HR 5 24 RBI 16 33/10 K/BB 39/9 10 SB 13

