Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2023-24 NBA DPOY Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Looking at odds to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for 2023-24, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently +10000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander DPOY Odds
- DPOY Odds: +10000 (16th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $10000)
- MVP Odds: +700 (4th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $700)
- Clutch Player Odds: +700 (4th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $700)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|25
|Points
|30.7
|768
|Rebounds
|5.8
|144
|Assists
|6.3
|157
|Steals
|2.8
|70
|Blocks
|0.8
|20
|FG%
|53.4%
|277-for-519
|3P%
|31.3%
|26-for-83
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Next Game
- Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSOK, SportsNet LA
