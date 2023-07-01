Mookie Betts leads the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-35) into a contest versus the Kansas City Royals (23-59) after his two-homer performance in a 9-3 victory over the Royals. It begins at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Julio Urias (5-4) for the Dodgers and Daniel Lynch (1-3) for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (5-4, 4.39 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (1-3, 3.96 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

Lynch makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

In six games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing batters.

Lynch is aiming to earn his third quality start in a row in this game.

Lynch will look to continue a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

Urias (5-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, May 18, when he threw three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up six earned runs.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 4.39 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .250.

He has five quality starts in 10 chances this season.

In 10 starts, Urias has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.