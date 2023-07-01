Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against Julio Urias, who is projected to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Royals have +200 odds to win. Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Royals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +200 9.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +100 -120

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Royals' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 20 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 2-5 when it's set as an underdog of +200 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 37 of its 82 games with a total.

The Royals are 7-7-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-31 12-28 12-23 11-35 17-40 6-18

