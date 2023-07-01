Neil Farrell Jr.'s 2023 season kicks off on September 17 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Neil Farrell Jr. Injury Status

Farrell is currently listed as active.

Neil Farrell Jr. 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 12 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Neil Farrell Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Rams 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

