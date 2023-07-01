MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MJ Melendez -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Read More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .209 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks.
- Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (44 of 76), with more than one hit 12 times (15.8%).
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (7.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Melendez has an RBI in 19 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 25 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.200
|AVG
|.220
|.291
|OBP
|.296
|.340
|SLG
|.331
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|46/20
|K/BB
|47/12
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, May 18, the lefty tossed three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.39, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
