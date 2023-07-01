Missouri 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
An over/under of 6.5 wins means the Missouri Tigers might have a strong showing in 2023.
Missouri Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6.5
|+105
|-125
|48.8%
Tigers' 2022 Performance
- Missouri totaled 367.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 84th in FBS. On defense, it ranked 34th, giving up 340.8 yards per game.
- Missouri ranked 90th in pass offense (211.8 passing yards per game) and 48th in pass defense (215.2 passing yards allowed per game) last season.
- Mizzou was 5-2 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.
- The Tigers collected four wins as favorites (in five games), and they were victorious twice (in eight opportunities) as underdogs.
Missouri's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Brady Cook
|QB
|2,710 YDS (64.4%) / 12 TD / 7 INT
585 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 45.0 RUSH YPG
|Cody Schrader
|RB
|744 YDS / 9 TD / 57.2 YPG / 4.4 YPC
19 REC / 137 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.5 REC YPG
|Dominic Lovett
|WR
|56 REC / 846 YDS / 3 TD / 65.1 YPG
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|43 REC / 366 YDS / 4 TD / 28.2 YPG
|Ty'Ron Hopper
|LB
|36 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Jaylon Carlies
|DB
|47 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT
|DJ Coleman
|DL
|29 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
|Isaiah McGuire
|DL
|27 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK
Tigers' Strength of Schedule
- According to their opponents' combined win total last season (85), the Tigers have the fifth-toughest schedule in college football.
- According to its SEC opponents' combined win total last year (63), Missouri has the 12th-toughest conference schedule in college football.
- Missouri's schedule includes 10 games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (four against teams with nine or more victories and zero against squads that notched three or fewer wins).
Missouri 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|South Dakota
|August 31
|-
|-
|2
|Middle Tennessee
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Kansas State
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Memphis
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Vanderbilt
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|LSU
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Kentucky
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|South Carolina
|October 21
|-
|-
|10
|@ Georgia
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Tennessee
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Florida
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Arkansas
|November 24
|-
|-
