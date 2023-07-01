Isaiah Joe's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award are +12500. For more stats and information on the Oklahoma City Thunder player, check out this article.

Isaiah Joe Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +12500 (16th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $12500)

Isaiah Joe 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 9.7 242 Rebounds 2.3 57 Assists 1.2 29 Steals 0.8 21 Blocks 0.3 8 FG% 43.8% 78-for-178 3P% 42.4% 59-for-139

Isaiah Joe's Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSOK, KTLA

