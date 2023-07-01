Haiti has the worst odds to top Group D at the 2023 Women's World Cup, at +10000. Its first game is on July 22 against England.

Haiti: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +15000 19 4 Odds to Win Group D +10000 27 4

Haiti: Last World Cup Performance

Haiti did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

Haiti: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff England July 22 5:30 AM ET - - China July 28 7:00 AM ET - - Denmark August 1 7:00 AM ET - -

Haiti Roster

Name Age Number Club Jennyfer Limage 25 3 - Chelsea Surpris 26 2 - Kethna Louis 26 20 - Tabita Joseph 19 4 - Ruthny Mathurin 22 21 - Claire Constant 23 14 - Betina Petit-Frere 19 13 - Estericove Joseph 20 18 - Milan Pierre Jerome 21 16 - Gabrielle Emilien 27 - - Nahomie Ambroise 19 12 - Lara-Sophia Larco 20 23 - Kerly Theus 24 1 - Noa Ganthier 20 18 - Melchie Dumornay 19 6 - Deborah Bien-Aime 19 - - Amandine Pierre-Louis 28 - - Shwendesky Joseph 25 - - Roseline Eloissaint 24 11 - Nerilia Mondesir 24 10 - Sherly Jeudy 24 9 - Danielle Etienne 22 8 - Batcheba Louis 26 7 - Maudeline Moryl 20 5 - Meghane St-Cyr 20 8 - Darlina Joseph 19 15 - Dayana Pierre-Louis 19 19 - Roselord Borgella 30 22 -

