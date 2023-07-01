The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .233 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Waters has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 26 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in three games this season (11.5%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year, Waters has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 34.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .256 AVG .213 .333 OBP .245 .395 SLG .340 4 XBH 2 1 HR 2 3 RBI 5 13/3 K/BB 22/2 2 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings