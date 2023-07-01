On Saturday, Dairon Blanco (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco is batting .222 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.
  • Blanco has had a base hit in seven of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this season.
  • Blanco has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of 11 games.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
.211 AVG .235
.286 OBP .316
.368 SLG .412
2 XBH 2
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
9/2 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Urias (5-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday, May 18 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty tossed three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.39, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
