Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder is -125 to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- scroll down for more stats and info on Holmgren.

Chet Holmgren ROY Odds

ROY Odds: -125 (1st in NBA, Bet $125 to win $100)

DPOY Odds: +700 (3rd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $700)

Chet Holmgren 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 16.9 423 Rebounds 8 200 Assists 2.4 59 Steals 0.8 21 Blocks 2.8 71 FG% 52.1% 152-for-292 3P% 37.3% 38-for-102

Chet Holmgren's Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSOK, KTLA

