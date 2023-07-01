In terms of odds to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for 2023-24, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren is currently +700 -- see below for more stats and information.

Chet Holmgren DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +700 (3rd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $700)

ROY Odds: -149 (1st in NBA, Bet $149 to win $100)

Chet Holmgren 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 17.2 446 Rebounds 7.9 206 Assists 2.5 66 Steals 0.8 21 Blocks 2.7 71 FG% 53.1% 161-for-303 3P% 38.1% 40-for-105

Chet Holmgren's Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSOK, SportsNet LA

BSOK, SportsNet LA

