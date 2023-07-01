Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Saturday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has an OPS of .702, fueled by an OBP of .288 and a team-best slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- In 61.7% of his games this year (50 of 81), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (27.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (13.6%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 26 games this season (32.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.256
|AVG
|.231
|.300
|OBP
|.275
|.446
|SLG
|.381
|15
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|16
|32/10
|K/BB
|39/9
|10
|SB
|13
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, May 18, the lefty tossed three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.39 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
