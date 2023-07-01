Blake Bell's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 17 with a Week 1 game that pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Blake Bell Injury Status

Bell is currently listed as active.

Blake Bell 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 3 TAR, 2 REC, 12 YDS, 1 TD

Blake Bell Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 8.00 444 87 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 14.33 442 78 2023 ADP - 793 124

Blake Bell 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 2 12 1

