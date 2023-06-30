When the Los Angeles Dodgers (45-35) and Kansas City Royals (23-58) face off in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, June 30, Bobby Miller will get the nod for the Dodgers, while the Royals will send Alec Marsh to the hill. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +180 moneyline odds. Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). A 9.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Royals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (3-1, 4.13 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 39 out of the 67 games, or 58.2%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Dodgers have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 20 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez - 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+120) Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Maikel Garcia - 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+200) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+160)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 5th

