Freddie Freeman and Bobby Witt Jr. are the hottest hitters on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals, who meet on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 73 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 27th in the majors with a .373 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored 301 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .295.

The Royals rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.426 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Alec Marsh will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

The 25-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Rays W 9-4 Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Brady Singer Gavin Williams 6/28/2023 Guardians L 14-1 Home Austin Cox Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers - Home Alec Marsh Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Daniel Lynch Julio Urías 7/2/2023 Dodgers - Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins - Away - Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins - Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.