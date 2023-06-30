Friday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (45-35) and Kansas City Royals (23-58) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on June 30.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller (3-1, 4.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Alec Marsh.

Royals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Royals have won in 20, or 29.4%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Kansas City has won four of 12 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (301 total, 3.7 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule