Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.433 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .213 with three doubles, three triples and 18 walks.
- Lopez has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 42 games this year, with more than one hit in 7.1% of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 42 games this year.
- In six games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 21.4% of his games this season (nine of 42), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|21
|.182
|AVG
|.234
|.400
|OBP
|.310
|.295
|SLG
|.297
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|9/13
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Miller (3-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.13 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.13 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
