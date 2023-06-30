The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.433 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .213 with three doubles, three triples and 18 walks.

Lopez has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 42 games this year, with more than one hit in 7.1% of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 42 games this year.

In six games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 21.4% of his games this season (nine of 42), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 21 .182 AVG .234 .400 OBP .310 .295 SLG .297 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 9/13 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings