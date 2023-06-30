Nick Pratto, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .260 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

In 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%) Pratto has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.8%).

In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Pratto has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (27.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (10.9%).

He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .242 AVG .278 .354 OBP .336 .389 SLG .423 8 XBH 10 3 HR 2 14 RBI 9 31/13 K/BB 49/8 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings